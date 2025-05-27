Baltimore Ravens announce phase 2 of renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Ravens have announced the second phase of "The Next Evolution" renovation project at M&T Bank Stadium.

The project was announced in December 2023 and is slated for completion by 2026.

All together, the renovation is estimated to cost about $450 million.

What do the phase two renovations include?

The stadium will add 29 new video displays around the stadium. An expanded 216-foot display at Gate A will replace the current RavensVision scoreboard.

More than 100 televisions throughout the stadium will also be replaced with larger screens by 2026.

The original ticket office on the stadium's west side is being converted into a 4,900-square-foot retail store, featuring RFID self-checkout, video panels and an LED player-jersey display.

A former retail space at Gate A will become a walk-through Raveneous Chicken location. The new setup includes self-serve food slides and reach-in beverage coolers designed to reduce wait times.

Upgrades at the North Plaza

A revitalized North Plaza will serve as the main entrance, with two large structures flanking the gates.

The east structure will house a 6,600-square-foot retail space with a second-floor hospitality area. Open year-round, the store will feature RFID self-checkout, Nike displays and a jersey customization shop.

The west structure will include an open-air tailgate and concert venue with three levels of viewing, a main stage and an indoor sports bar on the main level.

The Kevin Byrne Press Box, relocated to the southeast corner in 2024, will receive additional upgrades before the 2025 NFL season.

New club memberships for 2025 football season

Three new club memberships are being offered to personal seat license owners for the 2025 season.

The Champions Club, located behind the west end zone, will house two bars celebrating each Super Bowl victory. Members get all-inclusive food and beverage options and access to private restrooms.

The Trust, presented by M&T Bank, offers an ultra-premium experience on the south side. Members can view the Ravens' player tunnel at the 50-yard line and access the post-game press conference room.

New Legends Suites in the west end zone provide field-level seating with access to a private suite area and members-only social space. The area will also include a sushi bar.