Ravens' Mark Andrews addresses costly mistakes in playoff game: "I'm devastated"

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said he is "devastated" and "gutted" in a lengthy social media post addressing his costly mistakes in their 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round last weekend.

It was Andrews's first comment since the game ended. He was unavailable for comment after the game and again on Monday when the players were made available to the media.

"I'm absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews said. "I'm devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans."

Andrews fumbled with 8:50 remaining in the game, leading to a field goal and a Buffalo 27-19 lead. Then, with 1:33 to go, Andrews dropped the potential game-tying 2-point conversion.

After the game, Andrews reportedly received negative comments.

"I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else," Andrews added. "That is why it has taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly."

Andrews, who was a third-round draft pick in 2018 from Oklahoma, caught 55 passes for 673 yards and a team-high 11 touchdowns this season.

"Adversity will only strengthen me"

Mark Andrews vows to return better after his season's heartbreaking end.

According to Spotrac, the 29-year-old has one more year of his four-year, $56 million contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season.

"Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I've felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me," Andrews said. "I promise that this adversity will only strengthen me and fuel us as we move forward."

Teammates back Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens players and coaches came to Andrews's side and didn't blame him for the team's loss.

"All of us played a factor in the game. It's a team effort," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We're not going to put that on Mark. Because he's been battling all season. All the great things he's been doing all season. It don't always go our way. We win as a team. But the times when it's not going our way, we need to figure that out."

Andrews is a three-time Pro Bowl performer with 436 catches for 5,530 yards and 51 touchdowns in his seven-year Ravens career.

"There's nobody that has more heart and cares more or fights more than Mark. We wouldn't be here without Mark Andrews," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Mark will handle it fantastic like he always does, because he's a high-character person, he's a tough person, and he's a good person. I'm proud of him just like I'm proud of all the guys."

"Mark's a complete competitor. He'll be fine," fullback Patrick Ricard said. "He's going to be hurting for a while, but he's going to continue to do great things."

Fundraiser supporting Ravens' star

After the AFC divisional game, Buffalo Bills fans, dubbed Bills Mafia, started a fundraiser for Breakthrough T1D, an organization that raises awareness and money for type-1 diabetes.

Andrews has suffered from type-1 diabetes since he was a child and has been vocal in advocating for those who have it. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has raised more than $100,000.

"Despite the negativity, I've seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization," Andrews said. "Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there's still a lot of light in this world. I'm now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it."