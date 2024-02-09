Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson gets praise from all-time greats following MVP win

Some of the greatest in their professions collaborated to congratulate Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on winning the NFL's 2023 Most Valuable Player award.

Jackson was awarded his second league MVP accolade on Thursday at the NFL Honors show.

Jackson watched on a computer as LeBron James, Michael Phelps, Ray Lewis, Carmelo Anthony and Lil Wayne, among others, celebrated the star quarterback.

"To No. 8, the greatest of the greats," Lil Wayne said.

"Lamar, congrats on a sensation 2023 campaign," former wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "You were absolutely phenomenal."

Jackson is the 11th player to win multiple MVP awards. He had 49 of the 50 first-place votes.

Jackson passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 821 yards to go along with four more touchdowns.

In Baltimore's 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round, Jackson passed for 152 yards with two touchdowns, while rushing for 100 yards and two scores.

Jackson - the Ravens' first-round draft pick in 2018 from Louisville - won the NFL MVP Award in 2019.

Last offseason, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension.

"Congratulations on your second Most Valuable Player award," former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning said. "It's been so much fun watching you perform over the years, but this season was really special."

"Congratulations Lamar, on your second MVP," NBA superstar LeBron James added. "From start to finish, you've been by far the best player in the National Football League. The best thing about it, to me, you continue to do it your way. Keep on defining the odds and continue to rise above everything."

"Lamar Jackson, this is my second time giving you this freaking award, and it's amazing brother," Ravens legend Ray Lewis said. "The first thing we talked about when you arrived in Baltimore, the sky's the limit. You are the standard in Baltimore. I love you and congratulations."

"You talk about Lamar, what I see is, a one-of-one," Gold medalist Olympian Michael Phelps said. "The guy has so many capabilities, so many talents. He makes things look so easy that aren't easy."

At the end of the video, Jackson responded with gratitude.

However, he said his biggest focus is to bring Baltimore a Super Bowl championship.

"Ya'll made a video with straight GOATS in the video. I loved it," Jackson said. "You know my ultimate goal, and until I get it, that's going to be on my mind."