Baltimore police seek tips from deadly Harbor East shooting

BALTIMORE -- Police continue to search for the suspect responsible for this past weekend's deadly shooting in Baltimore's Harbor East.

Antonio Peoples, 36, died after he was shot late Saturday in the 700 block of Aliceanna Street between Ruxton Prime Steakhouse and Azumi restaurants near the Four Seasons Hotel.

Baltimore City Homicide Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tips can be called into Metro Crimestoppers at 866-7LockUp.

"It's shocking"

The shooting comes as a surprise but not a deterrent to those who live and work in Harbor East.

"You think this area is more safe than the rest of Baltimore because they have security all over the place, but it's shocking this close to where you work," said Jimmy Brown, who works in Harbor East.

Response to the shooting

A witness recalled hearing gunshots and seeing Peoples lying on the ground.

"Already some passerby that came by was already doing CPR and then I heard a lady shrieking, 'Help me, somebody help, somebody help,'" Harbor East resident Guy Shipley said.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns both restaurants, expressed sympathy in a statement to WJZ.

"The Atlas Restaurant Group expresses its sympathy to the victim's family, and everyone affected by this tragedy," Atlas Group said. "The overnight shooting in our community is deeply disturbing on many levels. While the Baltimore Police Department investigates this incident, we will continue to work with law enforcement, our 24-hour security teams, and the greater community to do everything possible to maintain a safe environment for our staff, as well as those who live in and visit our community."