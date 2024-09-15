Police investigating fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Harbor East

Police investigate a fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Harbor East

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigate a shooting that killed a man in the Harbor East area Saturday night.

According to a release, officers responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street for reports of a shooting around 11:53 p.m.

There they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics then transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.