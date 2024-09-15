Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Harbor East

By Miyah Tucker

/ CBS Baltimore

Police investigate a fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Harbor East
Police investigate a fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man in Harbor East 00:48

BALTIMORE-- Police are investigate a shooting that killed a man in the Harbor East area Saturday night.

According to a release, officers responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street for reports of a shooting around 11:53 p.m. 

There they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics then transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Homicide Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.