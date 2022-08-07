14-year-old girl shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old girl on a porch in Southwest Baltimore Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Linnard Street around 8 p.m., police said.

An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters near the shooting site that multiple kids were on a porch when a gun went off, striking the 14-year-old girl.

Commissioner Harrison tells me “multiple juveniles were on the porch” when the gun went off. They don’t know at this point who pulled the trigger. Police have the gun in their custody. pic.twitter.com/abXcmXVqI0 — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) August 7, 2022

He said it was unclear if someone shot her by accident or intentionally. That is what detectives are trying to determine, he said.

"Detectives are now working to ascertain who was on the porch, how the gun became present among the group of all minors, how if—how the gun came to be discharged, and who, if anyone, discharged it," Harrison said.

Investigators have the gun that fatally wounded the 14-year-old girl in their custody, he said.

Now, they are trying to piece together the tragedy by interviewing the witnesses, Harrison said.

"We're working with multiple minor witnesses who all have parents and /or guardians we're working to contact," he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.