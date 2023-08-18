Baltimore Police make second arrest in Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have made a second arrest in connection to a mass shooting that left two people dead and 28 others injured in July, according to authorities.

Detectives arrested Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, on Thursday. He is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges, police said.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died in the shooting.

This is the second person who has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting.

Investigators had arrested a 17-year-old boy in July and charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle.

WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, reported that the teen's attorney said police alleged his client pulled a gun out of a bag at the site of the mass shooting.

That action was captured in a video that went viral following the shooting, per the Baltimore Banner.

Michael Clinkscale told the Baltimore Banner that his client was shot when the gunfire broke out. His left leg was wounded, and he sought treatment for it at a local hospital, Clinkscale said.

"He was running away from the shooting just like everyone else and was shot," Clinkscale said.

WJZ obtained dispatch audio from the night of the mass shooting that shows how officers responded to the chaotic scene.