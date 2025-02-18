Baltimore Police Department launches recruitment campaign to hire new sworn officers, professional staff

The Baltimore Police Department has launched a campaign aimed at attracting both new sworn officers and professional staff.

"This new recruitment campaign is about finding individuals who are ready to make a difference, protect our communities, and build trust with our residents," Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "If you have a passion for helping people and a commitment to justice, we want you on our team. Our department is one of the fastest growing models for the way to do policing in the 21st century, and we invite new members to join us and be part of something bigger."

BPD works to tackle staffing shortage

BPD has been steadily working to increase hiring amid what a federal judge referred to as a staffing "crisis".

It's a problem the department has been working to address since 2022.

In April 2023, Judge James Bredar said the department could not deploy enough police officers to handle all calls for service. He said, "an insufficient number of officers is the single largest obstacle hindering successful reform."

In August 2024, Bredar warned that if the staffing shortages were not fixed, the city could remain under a federal consent decree for several more years.

The consent decree was issued following a 2016 Department of justice report detailing widespread abuse, excessive force, unlawful stops, and discriminatory practices by Baltimore's Police Department.

In December 2024, the police department and the DOJ said the police department was in full compliance with the requirements of three additional sections of the consent decree related to protected free speech activities, community oversight, and coordination with the Baltimore City schools police.

As of August 2024, the department reported having 1,981 officers, short of the 2,600 needed to be fully staffed.

BPD sees recruitment progress

BPD said it saw an increase in the latter part of 2024 which brought 2024's hiring total to 160 sworn officers, a 37% increase from 2023. The department also said it hired 143 professional members, a 43% increase from the previous year.

In 2025 BPD said it has already hired more than 35 sworn officers and launched one of its largest recruitment classes in years. The department also welcomed 14 new cadets into its Cadet Program, which helps aspiring BPD officers gain law enforcement experience before meeting the minimum age requirement of a Police Officer Trainee.

The department is hiring for numerous roles, including:

Civilian Investigator

Crime Lab Technician

Information Technology Engineer

Crime Analyst

Forensic Scientist

Dispatcher

911 Operator

Firearms Instructor

Finance Professional

Human Resources Associate

"The new campaign is a key part of our public safety strategy to attract the best and brightest to serve in the Baltimore Police Department," Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. "Expanding our ranks will strengthen our ability to build safer communities across our city. I am grateful for the dedicated public servants who work tirelessly to protect and serve Baltimore while helping to modernize our approach to public safety and save lives. This campaign is an important tool in our efforts to recruit and retain Baltimore's Finest."

You can learn more about BPD's available opportunities at joinbaltimorepd.org.