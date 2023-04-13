Federal judge calls shortage of officers 'crisis' in progress report on Baltimore police reform

BALTIMORE -- The judge overseeing police reform in Baltimore said staffing shortages are the biggest challenge facing the Baltimore Police Department.

"The department can barely deploy enough officers to handle all calls for service," Judge James Bredar said at a consent decree progress report hearing on Thursday.

He noted that "an insufficient number of officers is the single largest obstacle hindering successful reform."

Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that BPD is short 489 officers. He pointed out the department's starting pay is the highest in Maryland and BPD has worked to offer many incentives.

"We can make sure we have good recruitment incentives, good retention incentives, and we have those.…What we have to do is also make sure we have good working conditions," Harrison said.

In the last quarter alone, the Baltimore Police Department lost 51 officers while hiring 23 officers.

Additionally, the Baltimore Police Department has 36 staff investigating police misconduct cases. Judge Bredar said there needs to be 48 of them.

Bredar called police shortages a "national crisis."

He also said Baltimore officers are routinely working two to three overtime shifts every week and "tired officers are going to make mistakes."

Harrison was asked about the overtime problem.

"With nearly 500 fewer officers, we have to use overtime to flex the size of the department to make it look and feel as if we have 2600—that's what we're budgeted for," he said.

He called it "a financial burden" that "is also burdensome on the human body" and "is very taxing."

"It causes burnout," Harrison said. "So, we have to make sure we are talking about officer wellness."

The court expressed confidence in police leadership and largely praised reforms that have led to fewer police-involved shootings and use of force complaints. Bredar noted, however, that BPD has a long way to go before he ends federal oversight.

Bredar said the department has to do a better job touting its accomplishments to the public.

"You are seeing the Baltimore Police Department demonstrate to the world and to all of you that we can reform and fight crime and deal with crime and reduce crime at the same time," Harrison said.

The commissioner also responded to concerns expressed by the police union concerns Baltimore has too few officers to enforce the youth curfew—enforcement the mayor demanded after rowdy behavior and the shooting of two teenagers at the Inner Harbor.

"We have to figure out—number one—how we're going to do anything with, as you heard me say, nearly 500 fewer officers than we're budgeted for—500 fewer officers than we're supposed to have," Harrison said.

Regarding the curfew, he told WJZ that "this is not about snatching kids off the street."

"This is about making sure kids are safe and parents have accountability," he said.