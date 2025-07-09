Baltimore police to release body cam footage in shooting of 70-year-old woman

Baltimore Police are set to release body camera footage in a shooting of a 70-year-old woman during a behavioral crisis call last month.

The incident occurred in West Baltimore in the 2700 block of Mosher Street. Officers responded to a home where Pytorcarcha Clark-Brooks was having a behavioral health crisis.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Clark-Brooks pulled a knife, disregarded police commands and attacked officers with the weapon.

Worley said officers tried to use a Taser on Clark-Brooks, but it was ineffective, and she kept advancing toward them with the knife. According to police, one officer fell and Clark-Brooks charged at him with the knife, prompting another officer to fire two shots at her.

Clark-Brooks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family, community mourn after shooting

After the shooting, residents grieved Clark-Brooks' loss.

Janet Bailey, president of the Laburt Improvement Community Association and Clark-Brooks' neighbor, told WJZ she cried when she learned of the shooting. She said she believed the incident was preventable.

"Even if you shot her, could she be shot in the leg or the foot, in the arm, in the shoulder?" Bailey said. "Where she had the knife and was coming down on ya'll, couldn't she have been shot in the shoulder? Did she have to be shot two times and killed…70 years old…I'm saying 70 years old."

Clark-Brooks had a documented history of mental illness, and police said they had been called to the home more than 20 times.

The shooting prompted Bailey to go door-to-door distributing flyers, directing residents to local behavioral health services.

LaRae Taylor, Clark-Brooks' cousin, said she saw a headline about the shooting but didn't connect the story to Pytorcarcha until her relatives arrived at the scene and entered the home where the shooting happened.

Taylor said her cousin "was a sister, a mother, a cousin. She wasn't just a 'mental person.' She was a human who loved."