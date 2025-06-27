Family, community mourn woman killed by Baltimore police during mental health crisis call: "She has a name"

The death of 70-year-old Pytorcarcha Clark-Brooks, who was shot and killed by Baltimore police during a behavioral crisis call, left a neighborhood in mourning, and her family demanding better mental health support and accountability.

"She has a name," said her cousin, LaRae Taylor. "And her name is Pytorcarcha Clark-Brooks."

Baltimore woman killed by police

Clark-Brooks was killed on Wednesday, June 25, after police responded to her home on Mosher Street in West Baltimore.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the woman lunged at officers with a knife twice – once after an officer fell to the ground – prompting a second officer to fire two shots that ultimately killed her.

"In an attempt to de-escalate the situation and exit the house, the officer fell onto the floor," Worley said. "When he fell, the woman lunged at the officer on the floor with a knife. A second officer behind fired two shots, striking the woman."

West Baltimore neighbors react

Even before her name was released, residents were grieving the loss of Clark-Brooks.

Janet Bailey, President of the Laburt Improvement Community Association, said she cried when she learned a 70-year-old woman had been killed by police – especially during a mental health emergency.

"Even if you shot her," Bailey said. "Could she be shot in the leg or the foot, in the arm, in the shoulder where she had the knife and was coming down on y'all? Couldn't she have been shot in the shoulder? Did she have to be shot two times and killed? 70 years old…I'm saying, 70 years old."

Bailey, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, immediately began distributing flyers door-to-door in the summer heat. The flyers directed residents to local behavioral health services.

"She has rights, too," Bailey said. "So, my prayers are with her and her family. I'm going to pass out these flyers today in the heat – come hell or high water, our people need to know."

The flyers included information about the Tuerk House, a behavioral crisis center and urgent care facility just around the corner from where the shooting happened.

Bailey also placed a sign at the intersection of Mosher and Ashburton that reads, "We mourn our loss."

"Whether I knew her name or not, she's part of this community," Bailey said.

Clark-Brooks' family speaks out

On Thursday the woman killed was identified as Pytorcarcha Clark-Brooks, described by her family as a generous, loving soul who struggled with mental health but didn't deserve to die.

Taylor said she first saw a headline about a 70-year-old woman shot during a mental health crisis, but didn't connect the story to her cousin.

"I didn't even look at the street name," she said. "I just kept going about my day."

It wasn't until relatives arrived at the scene and entered the home that they learned the truth.

Taylor returned to Mosher Street to collect some of Clark-Brooks' belongings as police wrapped up the scene. She shared photos showing the back door kicked in and blood at the base of the carpeted stairs.

"We were able to walk in," she said. "And the smell, and the blood…it's something you'll never forget."

Despite Clark-Brooks' documented history with mental illness, police said they had been called to the home more than 20 times. Taylor said her cousin was far more than a call log.

"She would give to you," Taylor said. "She was a sister, a mother, a cousin. She wasn't just a 'mental person.' She was a human who loved."

Taylor, who used to work at the Tuerk House for more than seven years, said she was moved by Bailey's decision to raise awareness in the community – not just to mourn, but to empower.

"It's an awesome place, run by some awesome people," Taylor said. "For the president of the community to come by and share awareness, putting awareness into action, that's it right there. It makes me feel like my cousin's death just won't be in vain."

Investigation ongoing

Clark-Brooks' body is currently at March Funeral Home as the family prepares for her homegoing service.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) is reviewing the officer-involved shooting, as required by state law.

The IID has identified the involved Baltimore Police officers as Stephen Colbert, an eight-year veteran of the department, and Stephen Galewski, a three-year veteran, both with the patrol division.

The family said they will not comment further until they've reviewed the police body-worn camera footage.