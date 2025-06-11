Baltimore County gym teacher accused of sexually abusing minor on high school property

A Baltimore County high school gym teacher is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor on school property, according to police.

Sean Brooks, 40, is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. He is a physical education teacher at Perry Hall High School, according to a letter shared by Principal Abbey Campbell.

"These charges are deeply disturbing, and this alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Campbell said.

Teacher barred from school property

Brooks has worked at Perry Hall High School since 2017. School leaders say he is on administrative leave and is barred from Baltimore County Public Schools property.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Campbell said.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victims should call police at 410-887-7720 or the Department of Social Services at 410-887-8463.

Another P.E. teacher charged

On June 2, Baltimore County police said a middle school gym teacher was arrested on charges of sexually abusing students.

Roger Myers, 61, was arrested on multiple sex offenses and assault charges, which allegedly happened at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex.

The school said Myers was placed on administrative leave in January.

"These charges are deeply troubling," Deep Creek Middle School principal Laura Kelly said in a letter to families. "BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Myers has been employed with the Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996 and has been employed at Deep Creek Middle School since July 2024.

Former student accuses teacher of assault

In May, WJZ reported that a high school student filed a lawsuit against the Baltimore County school board, saying she was assaulted by a teacher in the classroom.

The girl described the assault by her AP Spanish teacher when she walked into the classroom at Overlea High School two years ago.

"She stood up, grabbed me by the hoodie and started punching me over and over and over again and she finally let go," Maysha Tuyas-Perez told WJZ. "I don't remember how many times she punched me."

The girls' family filed the lawsuit against the school board over negligence and claiming that the school failed to provide a safe space for students and proper staff training. The family is seeking over $75,000 in damages.

Anne Arundel County teacher on trial for sex abuse of students

A former Anne Arundel County school teacher is on trial for allegedly sexually abusing multiple students at Severna Park Elementary School.

Matthew Schlegel, 45, who was a third-grade math teacher, allegedly sexually abused eight students during class between August 2022 and March 2024. He is facing 33 counts of assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Schlegel was removed from the classroom in March 2024 after the district learned of the allegations, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County schools said.

He had been employed with the school district since 2008. He became a teacher at Severna Park Elementary in 2016.

Earlier in the trial, the mother of one of the alleged victims took the stand, saying that her daughter is "not the same child that she was before her third-grade year."