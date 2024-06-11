Baltimore Orioles' star Gunnar Henderson gets first day off of the season

BALTIMORE -- Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson is getting a brief break as the Baltimore Orioles start a stretch of home games against the best two teams in the National League East.

Henderson is out of the lineup on Tuesday in the Orioles' series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Camden Yards.

"He's been playing so, so well, and so hard," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. "He's had such an unbelievable season up until this point. We are giving him a little bit of a break in this stretch we are in. I felt like it was appropriate."

Henderson played all eight games at shortstop during the O's recent road trip, all on turf.

Hyde said Henderson could be used in a pinch hitter role on Tuesday, if necessary.

"I want him to do nothing today," Hyde said. "I want him to sit in that massage chair until about 8:30 and then maybe take a few swings and see if we need him off the bench."

Henderson, last year's American League Rookie of the Year, has played in all 65 games this season.

He's batting .274 with 21 home runs, 46 RBIs and 55 runs scored.

The Orioles (43-22) enter Tuesday's game 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

They play a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies after their series with Atlanta.

Mateo's back

The Orioles reinstated Jorge Mateo off the 7-day concussion injured list. He started at shortstop on Tuesday.

Connor Norby was optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk.

Relief pitcher on IL

The Orioles placed left-handed relief pitcher Danny Coloumbe on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Coloumbe has a 2.42 ERA in 29 games.

Relief pitcher Bryan Baker was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.