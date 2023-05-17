Watch CBS News
Baltimore Orioles square off against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (22-21, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-15, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-1, 6.37 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -140, Angels +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Baltimore is 14-7 at home and 27-15 overall. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.17.

Los Angeles has a 12-12 record in road games and a 22-21 record overall. The Angels have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .423.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 21 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Cedric Mullins is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 14-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .211 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Tucker Davidson: day-to-day (leg), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (groin), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

