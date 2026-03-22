Baseball is back in Baltimore. Fans get first look at 2026 Orioles ahead of Opening Day.

The sun filled the Baltimore sky on Sunday, and baseball was back at Camden Yards for the first time in six months.

Fans entered the gates on a picture-perfect day, getting a first glimpse of the 2026 Baltimore Orioles, as they are just days away from opening the season.

The Orioles defeated the Washington Nationals, 8-1, in an exhibition game, which fans hope is a sign of good things to come for their beloved birds.

"(I want) to see the Orioles win," said Delaney Katz, who attended the exhibition game with her father, Josh Katz.

Fans got an early look at the upgraded scoreboard, the sound system, and new food offerings days before the Orioles host the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Josh Katz told WJZ that he enjoys attending games with his daughter, Delaney, and that it would be even more special if the Orioles make it back to the playoffs and beyond.

"This is definitely special," Josh Katz said. "Growing up, when I was a kid, my dad always brought me out to the ballpark. She's gotten into baseball the past few years, so we come out to as many games as we can."

First glimpse of the Orioles

Orioles' fans in attendance on Sunday watched pitcher Kyle Bradish throw 5.1 scoreless innings, and then closer and newcomer Ryan Helsley pitch a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts.

Orioles' fans in attendance on Sunday watched pitcher Kyle Bradish throw 5.1 scoreless innings, and then closer and newcomer Ryan Helsley pitch a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts. CBS News Baltimore

Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson smacked a home run, as did Colton Cowser and Jeremiah Jackson.

The Orioles and Nationals will play one final tune-up on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

O's big offseason additions

The Baltimore Orioles made some offseason moves, but none were bigger than signing All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract.

Alonso hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs in 2025 for the New York Mets, posting an .871 OPS that was his highest since he hit 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019.

Alonso, who turned 31 in the offseason, hit 264 homers over seven seasons with the Mets. He's earned All-Star honors five times, including each of the past four years.

Nicknamed the Polar Bear, Alonso became a Citi Field fan favorite as a homegrown member of the Mets. He was NL Rookie of the Year in 2019, when he hit .260 with a major league-high 53 homers — a rookie record — and 120 RBIs. He had a career-high 131 RBIs in 2022.

The Orioles also added veteran starting pitcher Chris Bassitt, acquired starting pitcher Shane Baz, re-signing starting pitcher Zack Eflin, and added Helsley and Andrew Kittredge to the bullpen.

They also traded for utility infielder Blaze Alexander and outfielder Taylor Ward, who had 36 home runs last season.

Orioles' key returners

The Orioles have key returners back, including starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who will start on Opening Day. Last season, Rogers posted a 1.81 earned run average in 18 starts.

Veteran pitcher Kyle Bradish was a Cy Young candidate with a 2.83 ERA in 2023, before having Tommy John surgery and missing most of 2024 and 2025.

Offensively, Henderson, catcher Adley Rutschman, Cowser, second baseman Jackson Holliday, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, third baseman Jordan Westburg, outfielder Dylan Beavers, and outfielder Tyler O'Neill are back.

Early injuries

Westburg is expected to be out until at least May, with a partial ligament tear in his right elbow.

Holliday will likely start the season on the injured list while recovering from a broken hamate bone in his right hand.

O's looking to bounce back

The Orioles are looking to get back to the postseason after finishing in 2025 in last place in the American League East. Manager Brandon Hyde was fired in May 2025, and Tony Mansolino finished the season as the interim manager.

Craig Albernaz was named the Orioles' new manager in October 2025.

The Orioles made the playoffs in 2024 and 2023. They won the division in 2023.

However, in those two seasons, the Orioles failed to win their first-round playoff series. In 2025, the Orioles had a record of 75-87, and were 19 games out of first place in the AL East and 12 games out of the wildcard spot.