Baltimore Orioles celebrate home opener with 8-5 win over Boston Red Sox

Former Baltimore Orioles player Cal Ripken Jr. recalls the day he made history

The Baltimore Orioles capped off Monday's home-opener celebration with an 8-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

The O's plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning and four in the bottom of the eighth.

Tyler O'Neill, a former Red Sox player, went 4-for-4 for the Orioles, and Cedric Mullins drove in four runs. Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Ramon Urias, and Jackson Holliday each had two base hits.

The Red Sox got within 4-3 in the third inning before the Orioles pulled away.

Baltimore starter Cade Povich allowed three runs on five base hits with eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings. The Orioles' bullpen didn't allow a run until the ninth inning.

Closer Felix Bautista allowed two runs in the ninth inning, his first game at Camden Yards since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

The teams will play the second game of the three-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The Orioles (3-2) will start Zach Eflin, who pitched the Orioles to a season-opening win in Toronto last Thursday. Garrett Crochet will start for Boston.

Home-opener excitement

Baltimore Orioles fans couldn't wait to get into the ballpark, with gates opening at noon for a 2:35 p.m. first pitch.

The pre-game festivities, with player introductions, started promptly at 2 p.m.

Fans were brimming with excitement and optimism, as the Orioles seek their third-straight postseason berth, and hopefully a spot in the World Series.

"Waking up around 9 o'clock, leaving the house at 9:15, trying to be here at 9:45, trying to be one of the first in line," Orioles fan Dakota Machis said.

Brian Mills of Hagerstown, meanwhile, attended the home opener with an orange wig, his face painted orange and black, and wearing Orioles-themed overalls.

"I bleed orange, it's in my blood," Mills said.

Mills also has the Orioles Bird tattooed on his calf, something WJZ noticed with a lot of fans.

Robert Paulus, from Rosedale, attended with his dad and some close family friends.

"Every single Opening Day, it's like a national holiday. We come every single year. We love seeing these guys, the young talent, it's just so fun to get hyped up for Orioles' baseball," Paulus said.