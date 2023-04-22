Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers prepare to play game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (12-7, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-11, third in the AL Central).

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Joey Wentz (0-2, 6.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 4.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -180, Tigers +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Detroit Tigers with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 12-7 record overall and a 5-3 record in home games. The Orioles have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .426.

Detroit has gone 3-7 on the road and 7-11 overall. The Tigers have a 4-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore with six home runs while slugging .481. Austin Hays is 16-for-41 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has four doubles and two home runs while hitting .232 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 9-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .256 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (knee), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

