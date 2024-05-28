Baltimore Orioles' 5-game win streak ends with 8-3 loss to Boston Red Sox

BALTIMORE — Jordan Westburg drove in two runs but the Baltimore Orioles lost, 8-3, Tuesday evening in the second game of the series at Camden Yards.

The O's also had their five-game winning streak end.

The Orioles failed to score off Red Sox relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino, who worked out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.

Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder homered and Brayan Bello won for the fifth time in six starts for Boston, which beat the Orioles for the first time in five meetings this season.

Grayson Rodriguez struck out a career-high 10 for Baltimore.

Bernardino entered with a 4-3 lead and two on in relief of Bello (6-2) and promptly walked pinch hitter Ryan Mountcastle, loading the bases. But he struck out pinch-hitter Austin Hayes, induced a weak grounder from Jorge Mateo back to the mound for a force out and then struck out Gunnar Henderson on three pitches to end the threat.

Bernardino struck out two more in a 1-2-3 seventh.

Boston added three runs in the eighth on pinch-hitter Romy Gonzalez's sacrifice fly and Refsnyder's two-run homer.

Rodriguez (5-2) gave up four runs in six innings, setting down 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. But he gave up Abreu's one-out homer and Rafael Devers' RBI single in the first as the Red Sox took a 2-0 lead.

Boston added two more runs in the second when Jarren Duran hit an RBI double with one out and scored on a Devers' bloop single three batters later.

The Orioles scored all three of their runs in the first. Colton Cowser had an RBI infield single, and Jordan Westburg poked a two-run, opposite-field single to right two batters later.

Bello allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven.

TRAINER's ROOM

Red Sox: OF Tyler O'Neill traveled to Boston for imaging on his sore right knee. He has not played since Saturday.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said RHP Dean Kremer (triceps) is experiencing less soreness since going on the injured list Friday and should begin playing catch soon.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Corbin Burnes (4-2, 2.60 ERA) faces Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 2.89 ERA) as the three-game series concludes Wednesday.