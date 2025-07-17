Baltimore leaders discuss plan to combat opioid crisis near city's mass overdose site

Baltimore leaders discussed strategies for tackling the city's opioid crisis with residents in the same community where 27 people were hospitalized on July 10 in a mass overdose.

Inside the Gethsamane Baptist Church, in the North Penn community, the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response presented its strategic overdose plan focusing on prevention, treatment, and recovery.

On Thursday, scientists with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) said drug samples collected from the overdose site revealed a mix of drugs, including N-Methylclonazepam, an ingredient the NIST had not encountered before in street drugs. It can cause intense sedative and hypnotic side effects.

A part of the mayor's plan calls for ramping up naloxone distribution (Narcan), possibly mobile treatment centers, and providing 24/7 access to treatment and support services.

Getting residents' feedback on opioid epidemic

City leaders are asking for community input and suggestions on ways to eliminate drug overdoses.

"It is a plan that is for the entire city, so getting feedback from community members about what the plan looks like and how it's going to show up in their community is really important for us to make sure we're getting it right," said Sara Whaley, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Overdose Response.

With $400 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies now available to the city, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and his administration are looking to pour that money back into the community by funding resources to curb addiction.

"If we want people to get help, we have to have that help there right there on the spot," Mayor Scott said. "This isn't a cookie-cutter thing. When someone is ready to get help or hits rock bottom or goes to something that makes them want to change, what is happening with them, we have to have people there to support that person in that moment, we cannot wait."

West Baltimore residents share their opioid stories

Donald Young shared his story about fentanyl abuse. He said his mother died from an overdose in 2016.

"I lost my mother in 2016 to a fentanyl overdose, and I suffered from substance use until I got clean," Young said.

Young was one of dozens of residents in West Baltimore looking for solutions to end the opioid crisis.

"We need to see more efforts like this at the prevention and not wait until there's a mass overdose," Young said.

As the investigation is still ongoing, residents say they want to make sure mass overdoses don't happen again.

"If it's constantly in our environment, then what else are we going to see? But we have to get more involved," resident Terrell Carpenter said. "We can't just talk and not do things. That's one of the reasons why I'm here."

Tuerk House for recovery

WJZ got a tour of the Tuerk House in West Baltimore, where some of the survivors of the mass overdose went for treatment.

The survivors were referred to the Tuerk House by local hospitals in the immediate aftermath of the mass overdose. Their rooms are quiet and clinical, yet full of support, with 24-hour nursing staff and access to individual counseling.

"One is downstairs and one is right here in this room," said Dr. Pierre Thomas. "We have a 50-year-old male patient who came here from the hospital. He's getting his detox. He has a full shower, we have providers, and peer support."

More input sessions this month

Two additional listening sessions will be held in July:

Wednesday, July 23, 5:30 PM-8:00 PM at Pimlico Elementary School, 4849 Pimlico Rd, Baltimore, MD 21215

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 PM-8:00 PM at Henderson Hopkins Elementary and Middle School: 2100 Ashland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21205

Read the Overdose Strategic Plan here.