Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners.

Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.

The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers.

"When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor Scott said.

Earlier this week, three squeegee workers were arrested for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a driver and transferring more than $2,000 from a CashApp.

Chopper 13 flew over an arrest of a squeegee worker Tuesday afternoon following a theft and burglary.

According to a statement of charges, the three squeegee workers here washed a driver's windshield on Martin Luther King Boulevard at Washington Boulevard, then took his phone and sent themselves money through CashApp.

They took off when police showed up and broke into a house before they were arrested, according to documents.

Documents say two BB guns fell out of one of the squeegee worker's pockets when he ran.

Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns.

Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones are charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property relating to the home break-in.

Squeegee workers have been struck by vehicles, involved in altercations and injured on street corners.

"Stopping the traffic and everybody trying to go around them can cause some safety problems," a driver told WJZ.

In July, driver Tim Reynolds was shot and killed in a confrontation with a squeegee worker.

He had allegedly swung a baseball bat in their direction.

His family attorney claims his car was damaged prior to the altercation.

"They're very disrespectful. Some of them, not all of them," a driver said.

"Help them out," another driver added. "Get them some jobs to try to do something to actually get them off the corners instead of locking them up."

The "Squeegee Collaborative" was launched in July.