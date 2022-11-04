Squeegee workers tried to steal over $2K from Baltimore driver's CashApp, charging docs say

BALTIMORE -- Three squeegee workers tried to take over $2,000 from a driver's CashApp Tuesday in South Baltimore, according to a charging document obtained by WJZ.

The trio successfully drained $1,250 from the man, according to the document. They allegedly lead police on a foot chase through a person's home in Ridgley's Delight before they were arrested.

Dedric Colvin, 20, is charged with theft in the CashApp scheme. He's also charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction in the home break-in, as well as charges related to the possession of two BB guns.

Jaquan McClain, 18, and 22-year-old Derrell Jones are charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property relating to the home break-in.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday to the 1100 block of Russell Street for the reported theft.

The driver told police that his car was stopped at the intersection of southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Washington Boulevard when the three men cleaned his windshield. The window washers then told the victim they didn't accept cash payments and presented a CashApp QR code.

The charging documents allege Colvin then snatched the phone out of the victim's hand, telling the driver "it's not working." The victim then drove away with his phone.

When the victim later checked his phone, he saw that his CashApp was used to send money to multiple people, according to the charging document. A $500, $100 and $400 charge failed, but $1,000 and $250 charges were completed.

The victim followed officers to the intersection of the incident and identified the three squeegee workers as the same people at the intersection earlier. When police approached, the three allegedly ran into the Ridgley's Delight neighborhood.

Police followed the suspects to the 600 block of Washington Boulevard, and found that they had broken into the basement door of a house. When an officer saw a suspect peering through the door, Colvin allegedly ran to the front of the home and pushed the front window and security grate completely out to escape.

As Colvin made his escape, a black semiautomatic BB gun and a sawed-off shotgun-style BB gun allegedly fell from him. Officers continued to give chase and he was eventually caught and arrested about a block away.

Jones and McClain remained in the basement and were arrested by other responding officers.

The owner of the house told police they did not know any of the suspects and they didn't have permission to enter the home. The damage to their property was estimated at $250, the charging document said.

Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers is set to be announced next week.

A Baltimore City representative said at the City's consent decree hearing last week that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new squeegee policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told WJZ's Mike Hellgren last week he believes people will be "quite impressed" with the city's plan.

Squeegee workers have been struck by vehicles, involved in altercations, and injured while interacting with drivers on street corners.

Earlier this year, a confrontation between a driver and squeegee workers in downtown Baltimore turned violent, resulting in the shooting death of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds.