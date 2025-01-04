Baltimore native opens gym in Windsor Mill combining fitness and mental health

BALTIMORE - Just in time for your New Year's resolutions, a new gym is opening in Baltimore County.

WJZ Reporter Miana Massey sat down with a Baltimore native whose mission is to combine physical fitness with mental wellness to help others thrive.

Arthur Lewis Jr., also known as King Arthur is a Harlem Wizard, that's making waves both on and off the basketball court. But the journey that led him to where he is now, hasn't always been easy.

"I survived mental health, hit rock bottom. A lot of people don't bounce back," said Lewis. "...but you see I'm here today, standing in Happyville."

Now, Lewis is dedicated to community upliftment through his nonprofit, Team of We Happyville.

On Saturday, he opened Free Sweat Gym in Windsor Mill, to promote mental health awareness and physical fitness.

"I stepped out on faith, and now I'm the owner of Free Sweat." "We tie mental health and fitness together to help people become better on all levels: mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, and financially."

Now open, Free Sweat Gym is located at 1718 Belmont Ave Baltimore, Md.