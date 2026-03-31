Baltimore mother wants answers after her daughter was killed in Texas on birthday trip

A Baltimore mother is speaking out after her daughter was shot and killed while on a birthday trip to Texas with her boyfriend.

Syreeta Chase said her daughter, 27-year-old India Thomas, traveled to Houston in February with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Darrell Hall. The couple had planned to continue to Miami to celebrate Thomas' birthday.

"She was a spoiled, cute little curly-haired girl with big eyes, and she had a sassy personality," Chase said. "You know how girls go out with their girlfriends? That's how I hung out with my daughter."

Syreeta Chase said her daughter, 27-year-old India Thomas, traveled to Houston in February with her boyfriend, 25-year-old Darrell Hall. Photo by Syreeta Chase

A mother's intuition

Chase said she had a bad feeling before the trip and urged her daughter not to go.

"My intuition told me that my daughter should not be hanging out in Texas," she said. "Her boyfriend frequented Texas, and for some reason, I just told my daughter not to go with him."

According to Chase, she was in contact with her daughter throughout the day on Friday, Feb. 27, but stopped hearing from her around 11 p.m.

"I just knew in my heart that something was wrong," Chase said.

"I instantly just lost it"

Houston police said Thomas and Hall were found dead the next day on Radio Road near the airport.

Investigators said Hall's body was located in the roadway, while Thomas was found in a nearby ditch. Both had multiple gunshot wounds.

Chase said she learned of her daughter's death through a phone call involving Hall's mother and investigators.

"Darrell's mother Amber called me and homicide was on the phone and I instantly just lost it," she said.

Thomas leaves behind two sons, including one she shared with Hall.

Houston police have not announced any suspects. Chase believes the couple may have been set up by someone they knew.

"The people who did it, they have to be evil," Chase said.

Despite her grief, Chase said she is determined to see justice for her daughter.

"My daughter is going to be the reason why you don't get a chance to ever do this to another person," she said.