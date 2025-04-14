Baltimore protesters rally for Maryland man deported because of "administrative error"

Protesters gathered outside the George H. Fallon Federal Building in Baltimore City on Monday, demanding that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be brought back to Maryland. He was deported to El Salvador in March because of what officials called "an administrative error."

The protest happened before Abrego Garcia's case is being heard again in federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Many demonstrators were concerned, not only about Abrego Garcia, but also about the direction the country is going. They called Abrego Garcia's deportation and arrest illegal.

"We are in a constitutional crisis," Baltimore County resident Kelly Bryan said. "There is no doubt we have arrived, if we weren't there before."

The demonstration included several chants and people holding handmade signs. They questioned how someone could be mistakenly deported.

"ICE admitted that this was a mistake, and it's a mistake that has cost a man his entire life as he knows it," said Baltimore resident Alexa Sciuto. "Maryland is not supposed to be a place where we let that happen, and here it is happening."

Others were critical of state leaders, who they feel should be doing more to bring Abrego Garcia back to the state.

"Where is our state? What are they doing to stop it? I like to know, why are we allowing people without warrants to people, drag people out of cars and out of homes and throw them on planes and send them out without any orders, and to disobey judges' orders?" Bryan said.

The Trump administration acknowledged that his deportation was an "administrative error." Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court said the Trump administration must facilitate his return to the U.S.

Salvadoran President won't order his return

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Monday during a trip to the White House that he won't order Abrego Garcia's return to the United States.

Abrego Garcia has been detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador for weeks after he was taken into custody when he got off work in Baltimore.

"How can I return him to the United States?" Bukele said. "I smuggle him into the United States or what do I do? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous."

President Donald Trump posted on the social media platform that the focus should be on the guilty verdict of the man convicted of murdering Maryland mother Rachel Morin, rather than on Abrego Garcia.

The White House says he is an MS-13 gang member, but his attorneys and wife say that he is not affiliated with a gang.

"The Fake News should be focusing on the beautiful life and tragic death of this Maryland mother, rather than the so-called 'Maryland father,' who is actually an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador," Mr. Trump said. "We will never forget Rachel Morin, and are committed to protecting women like her across our country. We will deport illegal murderers, rapists, and criminals."

Sen. Van Hollen requests meeting with Bukele

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen wants to meet with Bukele during his visit to the United States to discuss Abrego Garcia's return.

Van Hollen says if a meeting can't happen this week, he's prepared to go to El Salvador.

"I understand that the attorney general said that we would provide a plane to bring him home, so all the president of El Salvador has to do now is hand over and release an innocent man and let him come home to his family," Van Hollen said.

in a letter, Van Hollen says Abrego Garcia is "innocent" and he should not spend another day in the El Salvador prison.

"It is absolutely unjust and illegal to have this Marylander detained one more day in a notorious prison in El Salvador," Van Hollen said."