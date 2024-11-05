Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vying for reelection against Republican Shannon Wright

Baltimore's incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott and Republican mayoral candidate Shannon Wright are facing off in the 2024 election, with voters deciding the future of the city's leadership.

Democratic Mayor Scott took office in December 2020, and Republican candidate Wright previously ran for mayor in the 2020 election but was defeated by Mayor Scott.

Who is Mayor Brandon Scott?

Mayor Scott served as the Baltimore City Council president from 2019 to 2020. He also represented District 2 in the city council between 2011 and 2019.

Mayor Scott defeated former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon in the May primaries during her third run for mayor. Dixon left office in 2010 after being convicted of a misdemeanor for using gift cards meant for community members in need.

Mayor Scott would be the first Baltimore Mayor re-elected to the position since Martin O'Malley in 2004.

Who is Shannon Wright?

Republican mayoral candidate Shannon Wright has served as a pastor and youth guidance advisor in Baltimore and has also worked with several nonprofit organizations in the city.

Wright previously ran for mayor in the 2020 election, saying she was motivated to run after former Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned.

Wright won the Republican nomination in 2020 but was defeated by incumbent Mayor Scott.

She also ran for city council president in 2016 but did not win.

What Does Mayor Brandon Scott Stand For?

During his campaign for re-election, Scott touted his impact in reducing crime in Baltimore, growing the economy and investing in the city's youth communities.

Scott has also been vocal in his opposition to Question H, a ballot question that will give voters the option to reduce the size of the city council from 14 seats to eight.

Scott argued the question would strip voters of representation, remove Black leaders from office and weaken access to local government.

What does Shannon Wright Stand For?

Wright's campaign focused on improving school conditions, creating more jobs to boost the local economy and supporting law enforcement and purging corrupted officials to instill trust in the community and tackle crime.

Wright has been vocal when talking about her goal of decreasing crime in Baltimore. According to her campaign, Wright wants to involve community members in anti-crime efforts and work with local officials to identify possible sources of crime.

Her plan to decrease crime also includes working with "squeegee" youth to help them build enterprises and businesses.

Who Endorsed Mayor Brandon Scott?

Mayor Scott received endorsements from several local leaders, unions and organizations including Maryland Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, SEIU Locals 1199, 32BJ, and 500 and the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

Who Endorsed Shannon Wright?

According to our partners at the Baltimore Banner, Wright was endorsed by former Maryland Governor Bob Ehrlich and Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele.