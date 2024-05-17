Sheila Dixon concedes Baltimore mayoral race to incumbent Brandon Scott, says it's her last campaign

Mayor Brandon Scott on track to win re-election bid, according to AP

BALTIMORE -- Sheila Dixon on Friday conceded the Baltimore mayoral Democratic primary race to incumbent Brandon Scott.

The former mayor waited over a day after the Associated Press called the race for Scott to concede, saying she would wait on mail-in ballot results.

Dixon said she called Scott to congratulate him.

"His success leading our city is success for us all, so I sincerely wish him all the best in his second term," she said in a statement.

It was Dixon's third run for mayor after she left the office in disgrace in 2010, when she convicted of a misdemeanor for using gift cards intended for the needy.

Dixon said this would be her last run for office, but she isn't done with Baltimore.

"I have dedicated my life to Baltimore, and while this race marks the end of my journey in public office, I will never stop working to serve the city I love," she said.

Scott won the race handily, with an 11-point lead over Dixon as of Friday in what was a particularly low turnout primary.

In 2020, Dixon held an Election Day lead before Scott overtook her by less than three points to win the seat.