Could Baltimore's City Council be reduced? Voters get to decide at the polls.

Baltimore voters get to decide on reducing city council seats

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City leaders say slashing the number of council members will make it more difficult for residents' voices to be heard.

Question H on the November ballot will ask voters if they are in favor of the city council being reduced from 14 seats to eight.

Councilmember Ryan Dorsey says Baltimore residents will be hurt if the measure passes on Nov. 5.

"The work is endless and often challenging, and with all there is to be done in this old city to keep it improving and growing, the question of whether 14 people is too many is absurd," Dorsey said.

In favor of the ballot question

The organization Peace Baltimore, which is behind the ballot question, hopes to create a more transparent and accountable government, according to its website.

The group says that eliminating excess city council salaries and costs would save millions of dollars for city taxpayers.

Those who are in favor of Question H say the population of Baltimore has been shrinking while the size of the council has remained the same.

Against the ballot question

Members of the group Baltimore for Democracy say slashing the number of council members is bad for a responsive government.

"Its core is anti-democratic," said Nnamdi lumumbra. "It would have us believe that shrinking the size of the city council would make things easier. But for who?"

Baltimore for Democracy is urging voters to reject the ballot issue, saying that if the question passes, there would be less representation across the city.

"With six less council members, that's six less chances for someone to know our needs," said Julia Ellis, a small business owner.