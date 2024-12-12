Marilyn Mosby, convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, not pardoned by President Biden

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby will not receive a presidential pardon despite her campaigning efforts, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

In May, Mosby was sentenced to three years of supervised release and a year of house arrest after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

On Thursday, President Biden pardoned 39 people convicted of nonviolent crimes and commuted the sentences of 1,500 others.

What was Mosby found guilty of?

In November 2023, a jury found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury for lying about business losses to make penalty-free withdrawals from her retirement account. She allegedly used the money to buy vacation homes in Florida.

In February 2024, a jury found that she committed mortgage fraud after lying in documents about a $5,000 gift her then-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, gave her to close on a condominium in Florida.

The jury also acquitted her of making a false mortgage application related to the purchase of another Florida home

Mosby's pardon campaign efforts

The NAACP and more than a dozen other organizations sent a letter to President Joe Biden last May, urging him to pardon Marilyn Mosby. Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., was one of the high-profile names pushing for the pardon.

In the five-page letter, the human rights group detailed how it believes Mosby was unfairly targeted and unjustly convicted for perjury and mortgage fraud.

The organizations claim she was targeted by the federal government as payback for her progressive policies and the prosecution of officers after the death of Freddie Gray almost a decade ago.

A website was also created and a petition garnered tens of thousands of signatures.

In an appearance on MSNBC, Mosby said she did nothing wrong and asked for a presidential pardon.

"I think that is appropriate," Mosby said. "I know that I have done absolutely nothing wrong, nothing criminal, nothing to be separated from my children for 40 years as a result of withdrawing $90,000 of my own money. It makes absolutely no sense."