What's next for Marilyn Mosby after conviction on perjury charges

BALTIMORE - Marilyn Mosby was once one of the most powerful law enforcement officials in Maryland.

Now, she is likely to lose her law license and may have to serve time behind bars.

Mosby, the former top prosecutor in Baltimore, was convicted by a jury on Thursday on two perjury counts.

The note from the jurors: “We have reached a unanimous verdict.”



And the verdict form—with handwritten blue check marks showing guilty on both perjury counts—that sealed Marilyn Mosby’s fate.



Reaction ahead starting at 4 on @wjz pic.twitter.com/3SgFxJcwn4 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 10, 2023

"The jury probably got caught up on Ms. Mosby and her income," said prominent defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, who showed up to support Mosby in court.

Gordon sent Mosby a message after the verdict.

"All I could do is send her a message through text and say we're still praying for you and your family," Gordon said.

Jurors found Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account, saying she suffered COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.

One of her latest Instagram posts is a Jamaican retreat for Mahogany Elite.

Prosecutors have given every indication they will move forward with the mortgage fraud case, in part, accusing Mosby of illegally getting a lower interest rate for one of her Florida vacation homes by promising she would not rent it out when she planned to do just that.

It's possible a plea deal could be worked out. No trial date has been set.

"Some may say she brought it on herself," Gordon said. "I don't subscribe to that. Fine. You got what you wanted. She's out of office. I hope and pray she does not serve time in jail. I just don't think it's necessary to put Marilyn Mosby in jail."

Mosby faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each of the two counts of perjury.

U.S. District Judge Lydia K. Griggsby has not yet scheduled sentencing.

In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Those charges remain pending and a trial date has not been set.

If convicted of those counts, the defendant faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for each of two remaining counts.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.