Baltimore man arrested for allegedly burglarizing businesses in Howard County, police say

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police have arrested a Baltimore man in connection with several commercial burglaries in the area around Columbia, Maryland, according to authorities.

Dawon Martice Davis, 20, has been charged with 33 counts of burglary, theft, and destruction stemming from crimes he allegedly committed between May 12 and June 17, police said.

Investigators say Davis entered businesses during overnight hours and stole various items from them.

Davis is suspected of entering the Howard International Market in the 8700 block of Cloudleap Court on three different occasions and the Mobil gas station in the 6200 block of Columbia three times too, according to authorities.

He is also suspected of breaking into a Shell gas station in the 5600 block of Waterloo Road—but only one time, police said.

Separately, Howard County Police arrested a 17-year-old boy who was suspected of committing various vehicle thefts between April and July, according to authorities.

He allegedly had a handgun in his residence too, police said.