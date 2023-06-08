Baltimore has unhealthy air quality. Here's what that means

BALTIMORE - We are situated in the middle of dangerous and unhealthy air conditions.

Hundreds of wildfires in Canada have caused hazy and smoky conditions along the East Coast, especially here in Maryland.

As people walk outside, the smell and vision of smoke can cause irritation, especially for those with health issues.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended through Thursday due to unhealthy air quality across the region.

Alert Day Forecast: Poor air quality continues Thursday

So, what does that mean?

The AQI (Air Quality Index) rates the level of air pollution from 0 to 500. Green (0-50) is good. Maroon (301 or higher) is hazardous.

Here in Maryland, we have an AQI of 183 (as of noon on Thursday), which is a Code Red, and considered to be unhealthy. Earlier, the AQI was at 275, which is considered "very unhealthy."

That means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else is encouraged to do less strenuous activities - like walking instead of running - so you don't breathe as hard, shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors and be active outdoors when air quality is better.

The Environmental Protection Agency uses the AQI for five major air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act, which include ground-level ozone, article pollution (also known as particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10), carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

You can find your AQI report here.