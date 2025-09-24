Baltimore food pantry is experiencing critically-low supply, seeks donations

Baltimore food pantry in desperate need of groceries and donations

A Baltimore food pantry is in urgent need of essential groceries to help feed some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) of Baltimore's Beans and Bread Resource Center is experiencing critically-low donations ahead of the colder months.

The pantry is running low on essential food items that individuals and families rely on to feed their households.

"It could be you"

SVDP is a provider of community services for people suffering from the effects of hunger, homelessness, and poverty in the Baltimore region.

Volunteer Marquita Carroll, who has utilized their resources, said a little help can go a long way.

"Everything that I've been going through, mentally, emotionally, physically, they've been very supportive," Carroll said.

Carroll explained to WJZ that while volunteering, she has seen how the nonprofit's career assistance, food donations, and resources help low-income families and homeless individuals.

"It could be you, your family members, or someone that you went to school with that's in a similar situation," Carroll said.

"A little goes a long way"

Bare shelves and fewer donations now haunt their two pantries.

Cheryl Johns, the assistant director of Beans and Bread, said they are running low on essential food items. She added that many local businesses, restaurants, and people are unable to donate like they have in the past due to rising everyday expenses.

"People just don't have the money to go to the stores, so there we will get their excess. But now we're not getting any excess," Johns said.

Johns said the food pantry is seeing up to five times more people a day requesting food bags, in addition to the 100 to 300 people they feed on site every day.

"We're getting a lot of requests for food bags," Johns said. "We had to get maybe one or two a day. Now we're doing more than 10 a day."

SVDP said they are urgently seeking donations of shelf-stable food, everyday kitchen staples, and financial contributions.

"One can of corn can help you know, because that will go to someone who doesn't have anything," Johns said.

Carroll also told WJZ that nearly 90% of what they do for the community is based on grants and community donations.

"Anything helps. Doesn't matter how big, how small," Carroll said.

Johns explained that although they're going through a rough time, she has faith that things will turn around just in time for the holidays.

"All I can say is just keep holding on. Because we all know trouble don't always last," Johns said.

Here's how you can help

SVDP's most-needed items include peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna, chicken, and salmon, Hamburger and Tuna Helper, macaroni and cheese, rice, spices, oil, coffee, creamer, and sugar.

Breakfast and baking items such as pancake mix, syrup, cake mix, and frosting are also appreciated.

They are also in need of canned vegetables, soup, pasta, and tomato sauce, condiments like ketchup, mustard, mayo, and relish, as well as snacks like cookies, crackers, and chips.

Beverages such as tea, juice, and bottled water are needed, along with perishable items like fresh fruits and vegetables, cheese, lunchmeat, hot dogs, hamburgers, milk, and eggs.

Donations can be dropped off at Beans & Bread, at 400 South Bond Street, Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.