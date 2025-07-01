Baltimore's Fells Point streets flood as several cars stall in the rising water

Several cars were stalled as floodwaters rose Tuesday evening at a Fells Point intersection in Baltimore.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Caroline and Aliceanna streets, where it looked like a river was flowing through the neighborhood following torrential rain and strong wind gusts.

"It was totally flooded," Baltimore resident Paul Weiss said. "You couldn't see the sidewalks. It kind of went above the sidewalks and above the curves and flooded out, and it flooded really fast this time."

At some point, there was also a car fire in the middle of the flooding, which prompted firefighters to wade through water that was up to some of their knees.

The driver told WJZ he was driving through the area, and the water was rising, and his car stalled. He said he tried to start the car again, and it caught fire.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City and surrounding counties through Tuesday evening.

"It was a really heavy storm with sideways water and a lot of lightning," Weiss said.

Flooding caused commute troubles

A man who works in Fells Point said the flooding created a headache as he was trying to go home.

"Well, I definitely can't walk through there, so probably going to have to go around, take an extra 10 minutes to walk around it, and add longer to my commute as well," said Gerhard Hauptmann.

People in the area said it took about 15 minutes for the water to rise and about 15 minutes for the water to recede.

Fells Point is a flood-prone area

Flooding is a constant concern for residents and business owners in Fells Point and Harbor East, sitting right on the doorsteps of Baltimore's harbor.

In August 2024, downpours and strong winds from Tropical Storm Debby created significant flooding in Fells Point. The city handed out sandbags for preparation in those flood-prone areas.

The flooding caused roads to close at S. Wolfe Street and Thames Street in Fells Point.

In January 2024, floodwaters covered the cobblestones along a stretch of Thames Street, while Baltimore City tow trucks were on standby to rescue vehicles from the rising water.