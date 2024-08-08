Fells Point, other flood-prone Baltimore communities prepare for Debby's impact

BALTIMORE -- Flooding, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes are on the way from what's left of Debby, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Areas across Maryland are preparing for severe weather as Debby makes her way into the state. By Thursday afternoon, the outer bands already caused wind gusts and isolated downpours.

Parts of Baltimore City are flood-prone, including Hillen Road in East Baltimore, Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore and Fells Point.

Baltimore City's Department of Public Works is giving away sandbags to people to protect their businesses and homes from flooding in each of these neighborhoods. Crews have been out all week to prepare the city for the potential of flash floods and storm damage.

David Harper, who lives in Fells Point, said that while his area isn't flood-prone, he is grabbing sandbags in case water hops his curb and ends up on his doorstep.

"Better safe than sorry. Maybe this will be nothing," Harper said. "We'll just have to wait and see but I prefer to not have water in my basement if that's possible."

Joan Quinn, who drove from Federal Hill to stock up on sandbags, said water rushes from the top of the hill to the bottom, causing flooding near storm drains that are clogged. She has also prepared her home and has extra food, water and other supplies.

"Stock up on water and batteries. I did go to Harris Teeter this morning and I got there before the crowds," Quinn said. "I'm not worried but if I have to hunker down, I want to be prepared."

The Department of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to have an emergency preparedness kit in case there are widespread power outages or flooding, like what the Baltimore City experienced last weekend.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott encouraged everyone to prepare their homes. He asked residents to clear nearby storm drains so they don't clog and secure items that may be loose.

"If it's going to be really bad, we tie down the furniture on our roof deck, because it can catch flight and end up being our neighbor's roof deck furniture if we don't do that," Harper said.

While the city just got back on its feet from last weekend's severe weather, Scott says it's important to prepare again in case the worst happens.

"Following the severe impact of the storms over this past weekend, knowing that many people are still dealing with the fallout, we're not sparing any precautions as this next storm makes his way here," Scott said.

Because there is still debris on the roads and sidewalks, the city is asking residents to try to clear it from storm drains or call 311 for a city crew to remove it. Clogged storm drains can cause significant flooding, according to Scott.

Most Baltimoreans say they aren't too worried about the storm that's been downgraded to a tropical storm. It will likely hit strongest in western Maryland.

"Prepare for what's coming," Harper said. "Hope for the best always and help your neighbors."

In Fells Point, the city opened parking garages for free for neighbors so they can move their cars indoors if there is flooding. Free parking runs from Thursday morning though Saturday with spaces available on a first come first serve basis.

The garages include Fleet & Eden Garage, Caroline Street Garage and the Little Italy Parking Garage.

All Baltimore recreational and permitted events have been canceled, including summer camps. All pools will also be closed citywide through Saturday.

The city is also opening an emergency shelter for anyone who needs a place to ride out the storm. The Robert C. Marshall rec center in West Baltimore will be available for people who need housing. Additional shelters could be opened as needed.

Sandbags will be distributed in Fells Point on Thames Street, at Mergenthaler High School (MerVo) and at Stillmeadow Church until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

If you are driving around and see a flooding or a blocked off roadway, Mayor Scott encourages drivers to turn around and find an alternate route. He says if a roadway is blocked, it is because it is unsafe.

Generators should be used at least 20 feet away from homes, and outside of garages, basements and other enclosed areas.

If you see storm damage, report it to 311.