Baltimore County challenges school district's $2.98 billion budget request

Baltimore County's school board approved a $2.98 billion operating budget request, which is drawing contention from county leaders.

With a historic budget deficit for Maryland ongoing, Baltimore County is also in a bind as to how it will allocate funds to the state's third-largest school district.

The largest part of the budget is a staff compensation package with salary increases for 20,000 employees that would cost $61.4 million, with another $14 million for benefits.

"We knew we were going to have to tighten our belts, Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers previously said. "We were going to have to bring in some savings as we moved into the FY26 budget."

"We fully expect and hope that that promise will be kept," said Cincy Sexton, the president of the Teacher's Association of Baltimore County. "It was a promise to all the educators."

The teacher's union and district last year celebrated a deal to increase teacher salaries, which will bring the price tag up to $684 million next budget year from $606 million this year.

Overall, Rogers wants an extra $105 million from the county, a nearly 11% increase from what the county government gave last year.

However, Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier is pushing back against the school district's budget plan.

In a recent interview with WYPR radio, Klausmeier said she will not fund the BCPS budget as it stands.

Klausmeier's office said in a statement, "Despite the uncertainties about state and federal funding, I am confident that our strong partnership will continue to support quality education for students, as well as good jobs for our hardworking educators and support staff."

"If we don't have educators in the schools, and all the other support staff that they need, ultimately it will be our students suffering because of it," Sexton said.

Baltimore County residents are invited to one of the many planned budget town halls at Parkville High School on Wednesday, March 5.

You can check out the proposed budget here.