Baltimore County schools superintendent defends residency concerns sparked by investigation

Dr. Myriam Rogers, the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, defended her record and residency after a state investigation cast doubt on whether she resides in the county as her contract requires.

The superintendent said the report was a distraction as it highlighted questions about whether she lives in Baltimore County, where she works, or at another property in Prince George's County.

Dr. Rogers said she did her homework to follow the rules.

"It's absolutely been difficult, but I am feeling good that last night we had an opportunity, the board chair, to get facts on the record," said Rogers, after she addressed the controversy at Tuesday's board meeting.

Report on Rogers' residency

The Office of the Inspector General for Education (OIGE) report found that Rogers is required under contract to live in Baltimore County within a year of her term, which was July 2024. But documents revealed she is not listed as an occupant at an apartment address she gave to the district.

However, school board leaders said Rogers was granted an extension.

"In advance of this deadline and because of logistical issues due to her move, she verbally asked for an extension from board leadership…and approved the request," said Jane Lichter, the school board chair.

The investigation was launched after the superintendent's former driver filed a complaint, alleging that he never had to pick her up or drop her off at her apartment in Towson. He accused Rogers of working remotely, instead of in Baltimore County, which was addressed by Delegate Cheryl Pasteur during Tuesday's board meeting.

"She is everywhere, and that is what we want," Pasteur said. "I don't care how far the apartment is, the house is, the children are, etcetera. She is trying to do the job for the children of Baltimore County."

The Baltimore County school district provided documents that showed it paid expenses for Rogers to relocate in September 2024.

She updated her address in January. The investigation showed that the address Rogers provided was an apartment in Towson, and a review of the lease showed she was not listed as an occupant.

The OIGE said Rogers was not actively paying for the apartment, and Maryland land records showed Rogers owns a home outside of the county.

Baltimore County schools said Rogers' driver's license matches her Towson address.

"First, I did my homework before I took this position by consulting with law enforcement," Rogers said.

Dr. Rogers told WJZ her primary focus is on the schools in Baltimore County and on the important budget.

"My commitment remains to Baltimore County schools and all the students that need us, and we should move now to my formal report, which is on the budget, because we have tough work to continue doing."

School budget is the focal point

Rogers is set on agreeing with the county on a budget approval. The county executive is expected to present their numbers on Friday.

"As soon as we find out numbers, we're going to start crunching, we're going to decide what our next steps are," Dr. Rogers said.

In February, Baltimore County's school board approved a $2.98 billion operating request, which drew opposition from county leaders.

The biggest portion of the budget is a staff compensation package with salary increases for 20,000 employees, which would cost $61 million, with another $14 million for benefits.

Baltimore County Executive Katherine Klausmeier said the school district won't get all of the money it requested.

"This is not uncharted territory for Baltimore County Public Schools," county schools superintendent Myriam Rogers said. "Out of the last 11 fiscal years, nine years there's been a difference between what we've requested and what we've received."

Rogers is asking for an extra $105 million from the county, a nearly 11% increase from what the school district received from the county last year.

Klausmeier's office said in a statement, "Despite the uncertainties about state and federal funding, I am confident that our strong partnership will continue to support quality education for students, as well as good jobs for our hardworking educators and support staff."