Baltimore County Police involved in shooting in Essex

Baltimore County Police say an officer was involved in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a home in the 900 block of Holgate Drive in Essex.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Recent Baltimore County Police shootings

Baltimore County Police were involved in a couple of other recent shootings.

On October 8, six officers opened fire and shot Robert Adams during a mental health crisis response on Larkhall Road in Dundalk.

The body-camera video shows police staking out during a barricade before shots were fired. Two guns were found inside Adams' home, according to investigators.

Officers said the man was armed, standing at the second-floor window. Police fired their weapons and shot the man, according to investigators.

Two hours after the shooting, officers entered the home and found the man dead on the first floor. The two guns were found inside the home near the window where officers first saw him.

It's unclear if he was killed by police or by a personal weapon. Neighbors told police he did not shoot at officers.

In November, a man armed with a BB rifle was injured and taken to a hospital after a Baltimore County police officer shot him.

Police said officers received reports of an armed person in the Putty Hill area of Parkville. Once on the scene, police encountered the man on White Marsh Boulevard. One officer discharged their weapon during the encounter, hitting the man.

Police said a BB rifle, which resembled a firearm, was recovered at the scene.