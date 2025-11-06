Body camera footage from police shooting in Dundalk released by AG's Office

Warning: The video of the shooting shows graphic scenes

Police body camera footage showing several officers shooting and killing a 55-year-old man last month in Baltimore County was released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday.

On October 8, six officers opened fire and shot Robert Adams during a mental health crisis response on Larkhall Road in Dundalk.

The video shows police staking out during a barricade before shots were fired. Two guns were found inside Adams' home, according to investigators.

It's unclear if he was killed by police or by a personal weapon. Neighbors told police he did not shoot at officers.

The shooting involving police

Baltimore County police officers responded to the home after reports of shots being fired at the home in Dundalk.

Officers said the man was armed, standing at the second-floor window. Police fired their weapons and shot the man, according to investigators.

Two hours after the shooting, officers entered the home and found the man dead on the first floor. The two guns were found inside the home near the window where officers first saw him.

Neighbors said the man never shot at police

Neighbors told WJZ that Adams never threatened police, and that police never announced themselves until moments before the shooting.

"They blasted him. It was multiple shots from the police side," said Anthony Ewing, who said he watched the whole situation unfold from outside his home. "His whole family was here trying to get over there, and the police wouldn't let him by. If they could have gotten there to talk to him, they could have gotten him to calm down. They didn't give him a chance."

Ewing told WJZ man never shot at officers.

"He bent down to see what was going on because nobody was trying to talk to him on the bullhorn or anything, so he was looking to see what was going on outside," Ewing said.

Neighbors said the man suffered from mental illness.

They said he had an argument with a family member before the incident, and he fired two shots in the air to try and get the family member to leave, prompting the initial 911 call.