Baltimore County police urge residents to beware of post-storm repair scams

Baltimore County Police are warning residents about contractor scams that take advantage of customers needing repairs following damaging storms.

The scammers will pose as home improvement professionals and prey on homeowners during vulnerable times, according to police.

An EF-1 tornado with wind gusts of up to 110 mph caused damage in Baltimore and Dundalk on Friday, May 16, according to National Weather Service (NWS) surveyors.

The tornado touched down in Federal Hill and lifted in Dundalk between 5:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. Numerous trees and power lines were toppled, with some cars smashed.

How does the scam work?

Baltimore County police are telling homeowners to do their research and not rush before jumping into a contract for post-storm repair and clean-up.

The department says this is just a warning, and it hasn't seen a scam like this reported yet.

Police say that bad actors posing as contractors could con you out of thousands quickly if you don't do your research. Sometimes fake contractors will walk neighborhoods, knocking on doors for business.

Protect yourself from scams

Police say you should be wary of unsolicited offers and always go through your insurance company. You can also verify the contractor and their license through the Better Business Bureau or the Maryland Department of Labor. It is a crime in Maryland to pose as a contractor.

"If it's too good to be true, it probably is," said attorney Daniel Whitney Jr. "You want to look at reviews, you want to ask your neighbors, you want to ask your friends. You want to understand that you want to get some estimates from contractors who seem to be legitimate and who have a good reputation."

Taking advantage of the vulnerable

The police department says scammers take advantage of victims when they are at their most vulnerable point, so trust your gut and report anything that feels suspicious or too good to be true.

"This is just a time for scammers, criminals to take advantage," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said. "You can always contact your insurance company to verify that they actually have this company in place, and they are supposed to come to your residence. Again, if you see anybody who doesn't necessarily belong in your neighborhood, go ahead and give us a call."

Another common trick is scammers persuading the victims to send the insurance check directly to the contractor, which takes the power from the homeowner.

"You want the [insurance] check to come to you, and you want the agreement or your contract with the contractor to say, maybe you'll pay them a little but up front, but they don't get the balance of all of the money from the job until you are 100% happy. That way, you have the check, you have the leverage," Whitney said.

How to report scams

While Baltimore County Police hasn't seen any scam reports yet, the department says it's seen these scams with other disasters nationwide.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports $9.3 billion was lost in 2023 to post-disaster fraud nationwide. This non-profit also honors Contractor Fraud Awareness Week, May 19- May 23 this year, where it hopes to provide resources and consumer information to stop this type of crime.

Other disaster-related fraud includes charity scams. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, there were more than 4,500 complaints reporting $96 million in losses to fraudulent charities, crowdfunding accounts, and disaster relief campaigns in 2024.

If you feel like suspicious contractors are walking through your neighborhood, you can report it to Baltimore County Police.

If you think you've been scammed, you can report it online through the Maryland Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division or the Federal Trade Commission.