New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed after current watchdog told to reapply

Baltimore County named a new Inspector General, and it's not Kelly Madigan, the current county watchdog, who said she was blindsided when she was told to reapply for the position.

Khadija Walker was appointed to be the new inspector general by County Executive Kathy Klaumeier on Thursday, July 24.

"Through our selection process, it became apparent that she is the most qualified candidate to further advance the office and continue to preserve integrity and transparency in Baltimore County."

Klausmeier touted Walker's more than 22 years of "high-level inspector general experience."

According to the county executive, Walker played a role in holding the federal government accountable during the Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi, water crises.

Under state law, the county executive can reappoint an Inspector General.

Walker will still need to be approved by the Baltimore County Council.

Madigan told to reapply for position

Madigan in May was informed that she would not be reappointed as the county's Inspector General and that she needed to reapply during the hiring process.

Madigan told WJZ she met with the county executive, who told her the county would be hiring for the position and Madigan was "welcome to reapply."

According to our partners at The Baltimore Banner, she was hoping to be reappointed for a second term.

"I love the job," Madigan told the Banner. "Of course, I want to stay and finish it out. I want to give Baltimore County four more years of my hard work."

She finished her five-year term as Inspector General in January 2025.

Support for IG Madigan

Baltimore County leaders and Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming, came to the support of Madigan.

"UNBELIEVABLE! Shame on Acting Balt County Executive Katherine Klausmeier for playing politics with IG Kelly Madigan," IG Cumming said in a social media post. "The law allows the [County Executive] to reappoint her, but NO - she is making the IG reapply for her own job!"

In April, Madigan was named fraud fighter of the year by the Maryland chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Baltimore Banner reported.

Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka praised the work that Madigan has done during her term.

"Ms. Madigan has done an outstanding job over her five years of leadership of the Inspector General's office," Patoka wrote. "It is very difficult to create a new office for a government entity. It is especially difficult in Ms. Madigan's case, given the nature of her mission and work program."

Patoka had urged the county executive to suspend the open hiring process and reappoint Madigan.

"Ms. Madigan has worked hard to understand the nuances of each county agency," Patoka wrote. "I am concerned that the selection of a new inspector general would need time to gain the knowledge that Ms. Madigan has already achieved in terms of the complexity of county government."

Proposed appointment board

Councilman Patoka proposed establishing an Inspector General Appointment Board.

Patoka's proposal would create a seven-member independent board responsible for appointing and reappointing the county's Inspector General, insulating the process from political influence.

He stressed that this would not be an advisory or oversight group.

"Let me repeat, it is not an advisory board," Patoka said. "It is not an oversight board. It is an appointment board."