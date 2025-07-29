Baltimore County Council to meet inspector general nominee, as many criticize appointment process

New Baltimore County Inspector General appointed as current one was rejected

Baltimore County councilmembers will meet Khadija Walker, the nominee for inspector general, on Tuesday, as criticism of the appointment process continues.

Walker was nominated by County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to replace Inspector General Kelly Madigan. She is scheduled to appear before the seven-member council at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A vote is required to confirm Walker's appointment, though no date has been announced. If the council rejects the nomination, Madigan would remain in the position.

Supporters of Madigan plan to rally outside the Baltimore County Courthouse at 3 p.m. Tuesday, urging the council to keep her as inspector general.

Madigan has served as inspector general for five years and is credited with establishing the office. Her supporters say she has enhanced transparency and accountability in county government.

In May, Madigan was informed by Klausmeier that she had to reapply for the position and that the county would be hiring. Madigan said she was told she was "welcome to reapply."

Baltimore County divided over inspector general nomination

Critics of Walker's nomination argue that her background is primarily in auditing and that the inspector general role requires someone with more investigative experience.

In an open letter released Sunday, Klausmeier defended her choice, calling Walker "the most qualified candidate."

"It is disappointing that Ms. Walker's impressive credentials have come under attack for political reasons," Klausmeyer wrote.

Councilmember Izzy Patoka said several council members support reappointing Madigan.

"I thought she should be reappointed," Patoka said. "A number of my colleagues felt like she should be reappointed. The county executive decided to go in a different direction."

County executive responds to appointment process concerns

In a memo issued Monday evening, Klausmeier responded to what she called misinformation about the selection process. She acknowledged that residents have raised "serious concerns" about the integrity of the process for months.

Klausmeier said the Inspector General Selection Panel was tasked with interviewing candidates and recommending the most qualified applicants for consideration. She emphasized that she followed a new, voter-approved process outlined in the Baltimore County charter.

"In December 2023, this same County Council passed a charter amendment that put this process in the Baltimore County charter," Klausmeier wrote. "This process—which names the county executive as the appointing authority—was passed unanimously by this council and, subsequently, Baltimore County voters."

She said she opted for an open, competitive search rather than automatically reappointing the incumbent. Madigan was allowed to compete for the job.

Critics have argued that the selection process should have been conducted by an independent panel.

Responding to concerns about Walker's qualifications, Klausmeier said the county charter requires auditing experience for the inspector general position.

"Ms. Walker has extensive experience leading audits of large federal programs, a commonplace and valuable skill for inspectors general," Klausmeier wrote. "Auditors are well-trained in identifying waste, fraud and abuse. Moreover, Ms. Walker has demonstrated experience leading both audits and investigations."