Baltimore County gym teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

A 28-year-old Baltimore County gym teacher is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching students, according to police.

Jordan Adams, a teacher at Northwest Academy in Pikesville, has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault. He is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

Police said the allegations happened at the school.

Investigators are asking family members of students to contact the police department at 410-887-7720 if they have additional information regarding Adams or believe their child may also be a victim.

More gym teachers are accused of sexual assault

Two other school gym teachers were arrested within the past couple of weeks on charges of sex crimes against students.

Police said 40-year-old Sean Brooks,, a gym teacher at Perry Hall High School, allegedly sexually assaulted a student on school property.

According to the school, Brooks has worked at Perry Hall High School since 2017. School leaders said he is on administrative leave and is barred from Baltimore County Public Schools property.

"Ensuring a safe learning environment for our students is our top priority," Perry Hall Principal Abbey Campbell said in a letter to families.

On June 2, Baltimore County police said a middle school physical education teacher was arrested on charges of sexually abusing children.

Roger Myers, 61, allegedly abused the students at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex. The school said Myers was placed on administrative leave in January.

"These charges are deeply troubling," Deep Creek Middle School principal Laura Kelly said in a letter to families. "BCPS holds its employees to a high standard of character, and this alleged behavior is abhorrent and completely unacceptable."

Myers has been employed with the Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996 and has been employed at Deep Creek Middle School since July 2024.

Anne Arundel teacher acquitted of charges

On Tuesday, June 17, Matthew Schlegel, a suspended elementary school teacher in Anne Arundel County, was cleared of sexual abuse allegations.

Schlegel is a third-grade math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School. According to the school district, Schlegel will return to "paid status," but officials are still determining whether he should remain employed.

Five children testified during the five-week trial.

Schlegel was ordered by the judge to be released from jail.

Protesters rallied outside the courthouse Wednesday to oppose the not-guilty verdict and to advocate for child sex abuse survivors.

The jury deliberated for three days, with jurors struggling to agree on several counts.

On Monday, the jury told the judge they were deadlocked on four charges. After agreeing on one more charge, they told the judge they doubted they would come to a consensus on the others.

Court officials are expected to share more information about how the three remaining charges will be handled during a status hearing on July 1.