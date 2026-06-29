Baltimore County Board of Education approves new superintendent's contract

The Baltimore County Board of Education voted on Monday to approve the new school superintendent's contract.

Dr. William Heiser will begin his four-year term as the head of Baltimore County Public Schools. He is replacing Myriam Rogers, who was the county's schools superintendent since 2023.

Rogers announced her retirement in February.

The new Baltimore County schools superintendent

Dr. Heiser had previously served as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

After a nationwide search, he was selected over three other finalists. The school board announced the new superintendent's hire last week.

During a public forum earlier this month, Dr. Heiser said he is an "instructional leader, but now with an operational vision as well."

"With that skill set, here I am. I feel like my talents and passion for education have come full circle right here in Baltimore County, the opportunity to serve students and put my skills to work for the good of students, and to help Baltimore County become the best school system in the nation," Heiser said.

Heiser has worked in school, principal, and office leadership roles in three Maryland school districts, according to Baltimore County school officials.

In 2013, he was named the Maryland High School Principal of the Year.

"I am committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to build on the outstanding work that has been accomplished under Dr. Rogers' leadership, and I am confident that, working together, we will take this system to the next level," Heiser said.