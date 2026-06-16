Meet the finalists for Baltimore County Public Schools' superintendent

The four finalists for the Baltimore County Public Schools' superintendent position introduced themselves to the public during a town hall on Tuesday evening in Towson.

The school district is searching for a replacement for Dr. Myriam Rogers, who announced in February that she would retire at the end of the school year.

The new superintendent will assume the role on July 1, 2026.

The superintendent candidates are Dr. William Heiser, Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox, Dr. Edward Ryans, and Dr. David Sovine.

"The Board of Education has worked diligently to find visionary educational leaders to guide our system," said Baltimore County School Board Chair Jane Lichter. "We are excited to introduce a slate of highly qualified candidates."

Meet the superintendent candidates

Tuesday's town hall allowed the public to learn about the candidates' backgrounds and their vision for Baltimore County Public Schools.

The search firm hired to help with the superintendent position asked the candidates questions on a range of topics based on educational priorities and leadership.

Here's a look at the candidates:

Dr. William Heiser is the chief operating officer of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which is the fourth-largest school district in Maryland. He also previously was a principal in Baltimore County.

"I'm an instructional leader, but now with an operational vision as well," Heiser said. "With that skill set, here I am. I feel like my talents and passion for education have come full circle right here in Baltimore County, the opportunity to serve students and put my skills to work for the good of students, and to help Baltimore County become the best school system in the nation."

Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox is the superintendent of Raytown C-2 School District in Raytown, Missouri. She has more than 30 years of experience in education. She has also been involved in several central office leadership roles in Baltimore County.

"As I look out, I see the why. We have a community here in Baltimore County that is invested in children, and as someone who sits here as a career educator who has always been invested in children, it gives me great pride to be home," Martin-Knox said. "What is woven through all of my experiences is doing what's best and what's right for every child."

Dr. Edward Ryans is the associate superintendent for high schools and non-traditional programs in the Prince George's County Public School District. He has 30 years of education experience from teaching, being a principal, and central office leadership.

"At each level, I've been able to impact student achievement, as well as adult performance, by being collectively focused on working collaboratively across lines, in particular with our union and bargaining unions, and parents in different stay quarter groups, and I intend to do the same thing here in Baltimore County," Ryans said.

Dr. David Sovine is the superintendent for Washington County Public Schools. He has more than 30 years of experience in education. He also served as superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia for 11 years. He is currently President of the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland Executive Board.

"A common theme for me as superintendent is that we've worked to focus on literacy, numeracy, and early childhood," Sovine said. "Children matter. Investing in our children, especially the youngest children, makes a difference in the community's long-term growth."

Dr. Myriam Rogers to retire

Dr. Myriam Rogers announced her retirement plans in February, writing in a letter to families that her decision came "after thoughtful reflection and conversations with my family and loved ones."

She has been the head of the district since 2023, replacing Darryl Williams.

Rogers started her education career as a chemistry teacher at Woodlawn High School in 1996. She left Baltimore County for nearly two decades before returning in 2020.

Rogers touted the district's improvements in elementary reading literacy and math scores and a decrease in absenteeism during her tenure as superintendent.

She was also proactive in addressing student cellphone usage in the district with a pilot program that restricted usage to reduce distractions and disruptions.

"I am humbled by the privilege to have begun and concluded my career serving Team BCPS, and I am confident that I am leaving the system strategically positioned for continued success," Rogers said in a statement in February.