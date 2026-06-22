Baltimore County names former Anne Arundel County Schools COO as superintendent

Baltimore County's Board of Education named the former Anne Arundel County schools Chief Operating Officer (COO) as its next superintendent, officials announced Monday.

Dr. William Heiser must complete final contract negotiations before the appointment is finalized. He was chosen after a nationwide search and has received approval from the State Superintendent of Schools, officials said.

"Dr. Heiser's passion, dedication, and strong commitment to academic excellence, systems improvement, and the development of high-performing, equitable school communities set him apart, and the Board of Education is thrilled to work with him to continue to move our system forward," said Board of Education Chair Jane Lichter. "Baltimore County Public Schools has made significant strides over the past three years, and we are well poised for success. We believe his leadership and vision will serve the students, staff, and families of Team BCPS well."

According to Baltimore County school officials, Dr. Heiser has worked in school, principal and office leadership roles in three Maryland school systems. He currently serves as COO of the state's fourth-largest school district, Anne Arundel County, which supports more than 85,000 students and 130 schools.

"I am deeply humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent of this incredible school system," said Dr. Heiser. "I will work diligently with the Board of Education to ensure that our system works every day to serve, support, and inspire all members of Team BCPS and keep students at the forefront of all that we do.

Heiser has also served as president of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Baltimore and principal of Catonsville High School in Baltimore County. He also served as principal of North County High School in Anne Arundel County, where he led efforts that resulted in significant gains in student achievement, graduation rates and scholarship attainment.

"Dr. Heiser is a passionate, dedicated, innovative, and thoughtful educational leader who has served Maryland students in three school systems and three other educational settings over the course of his 28-year career. I have absolutely no doubt that he will be a superb leader for the students, families, and staff in Baltimore County and I look forward to continuing to work with him as a colleague in his new role," said Anne Arundel County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell.

In 2013, Dr. Heiser earned the Maryland High School Principal of the Year Award.

The school board will meet on Wednesday, June 24, to formally appoint Dr. Heiser.

Dr. Heiser will replace Superintendent Myriam Rogers, who will retire on July 1. Rogers has led the district since 2023, taking over from former superintendent Darryl Williams. She started her career as a chemistry teacher in the district in 1996 and returned in 2020.

"I am committed to working with all stakeholders to continue to build on the outstanding work that has been accomplished under Dr. Rogers' leadership, and I am confident that, working together, we will take this system to the next level," Heiser said.