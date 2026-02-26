Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers to retire after 2026 school year

Baltimore County Superintendent Myriam Rogers will retire following the 2026 school year, she announced Thursday.

The change will be effective on July 1, 2026. Her contract does not end until July 2027, the Baltimore Banner reported. According to an email she sent to parents, Rogers said the decision came "after thoughtful reflection and conversations with my family and loved ones."

Myriam Rogers' career

Rogers has led the district since 2023 after taking over for Darryl Williams, who did not renew his contract.

Rogers began her career as a chemistry teacher in 1996 and returned to the county in 2020 after nearly two decades in educational administration.

She began her first year as superintendent with nearly 100% staffing levels. She started as superintendent at a time when county leaders were raising concerns about low teacher morale, disciplinary issues, and declining student achievement.

During her first year as superintendent, Rogers saw improvements in elementary reading literacy and math scores and a decrease in absenteeism.

She also led the district in addressing student cellphone usage with a pilot program that restricted usage to reduce distractions and disruptions.

Rogers came under fire in April 2025 after the Maryland Inspector General for Education found that she may have violated a relocation requirement in her contract by living outside of the county.

The report found that Rogers was not listed as an occupant of the apartment address she provided to the district.

Rogers defended her record and her residency, calling the report a distraction.

Local and state leaders react

Maryland Congressman Johnny Olszewski commended Rogers for her partnership and leadership during his time as county executive, saying they worked to streamline the school budget and advance school safety initiatives.

"For more than three decades, Dr. Myriam Rogers has dedicated her life to expanding opportunity for students in public schools across Maryland," Olszewski said. "From the chemistry classroom to the principal's office and as superintendent, she led with an unwavering commitment to the success of the students, families and educators she served."