Baltimore residents share concerns about juvenile crime with state and city leaders

Residents in Southeast Baltimore sounded the alarm on Thursday about juvenile crime to state and city leaders.

The Southeast Baltimore Juvenile Justice Summit included Acting Secretary for Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services Betsy Fox Tolentino, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates, leaders from the Baltimore City Police Department, and Councilman Mark Conway.

Many neighbors were concerned about repeat offenders and how the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) is keeping track of teens on electronic and GPS monitoring.

Tolentino addresses new policies

Tolentino was asked how DJS is not only intervening to stop crime when it happens, but also preventing it. She said it requires changing policies in her department, which she says is already happening.

"The policy change I made in July, if arrested while on electronic monitoring, they will be detained, and they will go to court the very next day," Tolentino said.

Focus on juveniles on electronic monitoring

Tolentino also said her community detention staff is watching over juveniles on at-home monitoring 24/7.

When a violation occurs, she said her staff is alerted immediately and can communicate directly with the offender or use 911 or 311 resources, if needed. Tolentino said she is requiring staff to check-in on juveniles with an ankle monitor throughout the night.

"We're doing active scans at 11 o'clock at night, 1:30 in the morning and 4:30 in the morning, not only to just wait for an alert, but do an active scan to see where those young people are," Tolentino said.

DJS said it reports any violation of at-home monitoring to the court in 24 hours, often scheduling a hearing weeks later.

The State's Attorney's Office said any violator should stand before a judge quickly

"What should happen is that you should be brought back to court so that we can address that violation. But what's happening is some of these case managers are actually just redirecting them," said Pam Chung, the Assistant State's Attorney and Juvenile Division Chief.

Improving placement of juvenile offenders

Tolentino said her department needs to improve on placement of juveniles, including how it refers cases to diversion programs and to the court.

She said residential facilities need more staff, and she is redirecting some positions in her department to fill that void. Since she took over this summer, she says DJS has invested $7 million in resources in Baltimore City alone.

Community members share concerns

Community members asked several questions, imploring the leaders to make real change to what has been a broken system for years.

"It flows back and forth on either side of the harbor. It goes Fells Point, Canton, Patterson Park, [then] Federal Hill," Donna Ann Ward said. "What is the definition of public safety?"

"Until everyone feels safe in their community, we're not winning. We are seeing the numbers go the right way, and that's great. Now it's time to double down on those strategies," Tolentino replied.

Other community members say they feel left behind by the city and the state.

"Who has the back for the victims?" said Pam Needleman, of Little Italy. "Because everybody's got all these services and all these things and these programs. I don't know where it's working at, because I don't feel safe in Baltimore."

Bates said parents should be held accountable

State's Attorney Ivan Bates is continuing his push to hold parents accountable if their child is released to them after committing a crime. He says DJS should require parents to report if their child is violating the terms of their release.

"You decided that you are going to sign for your child to come home so you also have to have some skin in the game," Bates said.

Making resources available

ROCA Baltimore also spoke about its intervention programs, working with young men who are most at risk of firing a gun or being shot. It said its violence disruption programs engage young people and police to heal trauma and drive change.

With the legislative session just months away, noticeably absent were any leaders from the General Assembly, who have the power to change the laws around juvenile justice.

Tolentino said she would review supporting a law saying the court can decide if a juvenile should be held for a violation of probation.