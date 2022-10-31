Baltimore City Veterans Day parade returning for first time since start of COVID-19 pandemic

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City's Veterans Day parade is returning for the first time in three years, and the first since since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's parade will be on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, starting at 12 p.m. at the Washington Monument, 699 North Charles Street, and continuing south down Charles Street before turning left on Lexington Street and concluding at the War Memorial Plaza, 100 Holliday Street.

Immediately following the parade, attendees will participate in a wreath laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at the War Memorial Plaza.

"After a hiatus due to COVID-19, I am excited to announce the return of the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade to recognize the selfless service that millions of Americans have given to our country," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "As the brother of a United States Navy veteran, I know firsthand the determination and valor that our veterans and servicemembers possess and I am honored to be able to celebrate this Veterans Day alongside these brave men and women."

Mayor Scott will be joined by fellow dignitaries, veterans, and military personnel including the United States Coast Guard, City Ranch & Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th Cavalry and Baltimore City Public Schools JROTC programs.

In addition to restarting the parade, Mayor Scott is resuming the City's Veterans Commission. Interested veterans, who are also Baltimore City residents, can apply at https://mayor.baltimorecity.gov/bc/application.

Roads will be closed for the parade and bus routes will be adjusted to accommodate the route.

As the parade proceeds through its route, road closures will open up in tandem with the parade progress. Please see the Baltimore City Department of Transportation's Traffic Advisory for more information.

Citizens attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and use public parking facilities in the surrounding areas. All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.