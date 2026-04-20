Baltimore City reaches settlement with Maryland ghost gun retailer Hanover Armory LLC

Baltimore City will receive injunctive relief and $2 million from a settlement against Hanover Armory LLC, a Maryland ghost gun retailer.

In the settlement, Hanover Armory agreed to responsibly sell firearms. Ghost guns are unserialized and largely untraceable firearms.

Hanover Armory also agreed to strict reporting requirements, such as alerting Baltimore officials when a prohibited purchaser attempts to buy a gun at their store. The company also promised not to sell unserialized gun kits, mechanical conversion devices, such as Glock "switches," bump stocks, and forced reset triggers.

Hanover said Baltimore will be notified of any attempted straw purchase and will provide comprehensive yearly sales reports documenting its sales of all firearms and firearm accessories.

The City says it will use the $2 million for Baltimore gun violence prevention programs that had lost federal funding.

"This case sends a clear message: we will not tolerate irresponsible gun dealers putting illegal weapons on our streets and enabling cycles of violence in our communities," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "A small number of gun dealers sell the majority of guns used in violent crimes, and our work to stem the flow of illegal guns into our city is focused on these reckless dealers. This settlement delivers accountability and oversight, ensuring that any business Hanover Armory does must be within the bounds of the law."

Largest verdict against Maryland ghost gun retailer

In August, 2025, a jury awarded Baltimore City $62 million from Hanover Armory, which was the largest verdict ever against a Maryland ghost gun dealer. The verdict is being appealed.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that ghost guns have been tied to violence in Baltimore in recent years. He said Hanover Armory "flooded the city with ghost guns," which led to threats for residents.

"Baltimore has lost generations of friends, neighbors, and loved ones to gun violence," Mayor Scott said after the 2025 verdict. "Together, we are saying enough is enough. Today's verdict is a massive victory in Baltimore's fight against illegal ghost guns and the companies that have allowed these weapons to proliferate in our neighborhoods."

Settlement with ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 Inc.

In February 2024, Baltimore was awarded $1.2 million in a settlement with ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 Inc.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022, with city leaders accusing the company of negligence, public nuisance and violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act.

The lawsuit stated that Polymer80 intentionally ignored federal and state firearms laws by designing, manufacturing, selling, and providing ghost gun kits and parts to buyers who do not undergo a background check.

In 2022, Maryland passed a state ban on ghost guns, making it a misdemeanor to buy and sell unfinished gun frames and receivers with up to 5 years in jail and a $10,000 fine if found guilty.