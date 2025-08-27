Baltimore City awarded $62 million verdict against Maryland ghost gun retailer

A jury awarded Baltimore City the largest verdict ever against a Maryland ghost gun dealer on Wednesday.

The city was granted $62 million in damages from firearm retailer Hanover Armory LLC, which was alleged to have contributed to violent crime in Baltimore.

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms often sold as kits without ID checks or background checks.

Ghost guns are tied to Baltimore crime, mayor says

In recent years, ghost guns have been tied to school shootings and other crimes in Maryland.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders say Hanover Armory "flooded the city with ghost guns" that increased violent crime and posed a potent threat to residents.

"Baltimore has lost generations of friends, neighbors, and loved ones to gun violence," Mayor Scott said. "Together, we are saying enough is enough. Today's verdict is a massive victory in Baltimore's fight against illegal ghost guns and the companies that have allowed these weapons to proliferate in our neighborhoods."

Baltimore's lawsuit against Hanover Armory

Baltimore City filed the lawsuit against Hanover Armory, a Maryland gun shop, in 2022, accusing it of illegally selling untraceable ghost guns.

Hanover Armory was accused of negligence, creating a public nuisance, and violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act.

That lawsuit also named Polymer80, a top manufacturer of unserialized ghost guns. Baltimore reached a $1.2 million settlement with Polymer80 in February 2024.

On Wednesday, the jury determined that $62 million should be awarded to Baltimore City in a win over Hanover Armory. City leaders say that money will go toward community violence intervention groups.

"To be clear, there are legitimate businesses that sell firearms legally and respect safeguards designed to keep people safe," Mayor Scott said. "Hanover is not one of them. Irresponsible companies like this one, that ignore the law in pursuit of profit, have no business operating in Baltimore—or anywhere, for that matter. We are making it clear: anyone—any company—who enables violence in our city will be held accountable."

Ghost gun ban in Maryland

Maryland's state ban on ghost guns started in 2022. The law makes it a misdemeanor to buy or sell unfinished gun frames and receivers. Violators face up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

In 2023, Baltimore police confiscated more than 460 ghost guns. By mid-2025, the city reported seizing more than 150.

City officials say ghost guns are assembled at home and end up on the streets, often being used in violent crimes.